Carabinieri arrest 17 in big 'Ndrangheta operation

Boy held after 17-yr-old stabbed, seriously wounded
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Catanzaro
14 Ottobre 2019
Catanzaro, October 14 - Carabinieri police in the province of Catanzaro on Monday executed arrest warrants for 17 people suspected of belonging to, or being linked to, the 'Iozzo-Chiefari' clan of Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia. The suspects are accused of crimes including homicide, extortion and mafia association.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su