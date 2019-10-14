Soccer: Mancini to experiment after Italy win Euro 2020 slot

Rome, October 14 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini is expected to try out some experiments when his side take on Liechtenstein away from home on Tuesday after they secured qualification for Euro 2020 with three games to spare with a 2-0 win over Greece in Rome on Saturday. Jorginho converted a penalty and Federico Bernardeschi fired home from outside the box as the Azzurri maintained their perfect record in qualifying Group J at the weekend.