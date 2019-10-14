Finance police uncover 100-mn-euro tax-evasion ring

Boy held after 17-yr-old stabbed, seriously wounded
Rome
14 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 14 - Finance police said Monday that they had uncovered a ring that evaded around 100 million euros in taxes by issuing false invoices. The police seized assets worth a total of around 20 million euros in the provinces of Rome and Latina and 21 people were informed of judicial orders limiting their professional activities. The suspects are also accused of self laundering around 55 million euros in earnings from illegal activities.
