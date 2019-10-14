Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2019 | 11:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
EU must speak with one voice on Syria - Di Maio-Le Drian

EU must speak with one voice on Syria - Di Maio-Le Drian

 
Rome
Budget: Govt set to pump 3bn into reducing tax wedge

Budget: Govt set to pump 3bn into reducing tax wedge

 
Monza
Nursery school teachers barred for mistreating kids

Nursery school teachers barred for mistreating kids

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy out to win Euro 2020 - Mancini

Soccer: Italy out to win Euro 2020 - Mancini

 
Rieti
6 indicted for Amatrice quake collapse

6 indicted for Amatrice quake collapse

 
Rome
Good that US asks Ankara to stop - Di Maio

Good that US asks Ankara to stop - Di Maio

 
Rome
Tennis: Berrettini in Shanghai semifinal

Tennis: Berrettini in Shanghai semifinal

 
Lecco
Man tries to take rail cop's gun

Man tries to take rail cop's gun

 
Brussels
Offshore tax evasion burns 46bn a yr in EU, 3 in Italy

Offshore tax evasion burns 46bn a yr in EU, 3 in Italy

 
Bolzano
Man, 80, skips house arrest 12 times in 3 mts

Man, 80, skips house arrest 12 times in 3 mts

 
Genoa
Soccer: Ranieri in at Samp

Soccer: Ranieri in at Samp

 

Il Biancorosso

contro la ternana
Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batcittà e memoria
Palazzo Tresca, quell'edificio a Barletta va salvato

Palazzo Tresca, quell'edificio a Barletta va salvato

 
Foggianel foggiano
Orta Nova, in 4 tentano colpo in banca: ferita una guardia giurata

Orta Nova, in 4 tentano colpo in banca: ferita una guardia giurata

 
Barinel Barese
Molfetta, moria di gatti a Madonna della Rosa

Molfetta, moria di gatti a Madonna della Rosa

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Latronico, sistema della «gabbie» per mettere un freno all'invasione dei cinghiali

Latronico, sistema della «gabbie» per mettere un freno all'invasione dei cinghiali

 
Lecceil caso
Salento, allieve molestate a scuola? Indagini sul prete prof

Salento, allieve molestate a scuola? Indagini sul prete prof

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica: donne e bambine donano capelli per solidarietà

Ceglie Messapica: donne e bambine donano capelli per solidarietà

 
Tarantole polemiche
Medicina a Taranto, protesta degli studenti baresi: «Noi costretti a migrare per studiare»

Medicina a Taranto, protesta degli studenti baresi: «Noi costretti a migrare per studiare»

 
MateraIl caso
Sparatoria nella notte a Policoro, due feriti: scatta un fermo

Mafia: duplice tentato omicidio a Policoro, fermato 49enne

 

i più letti

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Acquaviva, alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio Il rapper: io sono fedele

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Bari, la seconda vita del killer del clan: da ergastolano a detenuto modello, chiede semilibertà

Bari, la seconda vita del killer del clan: da ergastolano a detenuto modello, chiede semilibertà

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

Rome

Budget: Govt set to pump 3bn into reducing tax wedge

Cabinet expected to approve package on Monday or Tuesday

Budget: Govt set to pump 3bn into reducing tax wedge

Rome, October 14 - Senior members of Premier Giuseppe Conte's government agreed to invest some three billion euros in cuts to the labour-tax wedge in 2020, sources said Monday after a high-level meeting overnight on the new budget bill. The executive had previously planned to allocate around two billion to reducing the tax wedge. At the meeting, it was also agreed to launch a fund for the family, a move that could pave the wave for a new benefit for all households that have children. The cabinet is expected to approve the budget bill later on Monday or early on Tuesday. One issue that still divides the government is the proposal by ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the newly founded, centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, to scrap the 'quota 100' pension reform that makes it possible for some people to retire early. The reform was passed by Conte's first government, which was based on alliance between the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League and collapsed when League leader Matteo Salvini withdraw his support for it in August. The M5S, which is now in government for the 'Conte Two' executive with IV and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), is said to be against abolishing it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati