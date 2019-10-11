Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2019 | 19:19

Monza
Nursery school teachers barred for mistreating kids

Rome
Soccer: Italy out to win Euro 2020 - Mancini

Rieti
6 indicted for Amatrice quake collapse

Rome
Good that US asks Ankara to stop - Di Maio

Rome
Tennis: Berrettini in Shanghai semifinal

Lecco
Man tries to take rail cop's gun

Brussels
Offshore tax evasion burns 46bn a yr in EU, 3 in Italy

Bolzano
Man, 80, skips house arrest 12 times in 3 mts

Genoa
Soccer: Ranieri in at Samp

Rimini
11 arrested for Camorra war near Rimini

Modugno
Businessmen cited for paying workers 2 euros an hour

Il Biancorosso

La partita
Bari-Ternana, una lunga storia di ex

BariIl caso
Giro di droga nella «Bari bene» da 60mila euro al mese: a giudizio 9 pusher

MateraIl caso
Sparatoria nella notte a Policoro, due feriti: scatta un fermo

Leccesulle coste del Salento
Migranti: in 13 su un veliero sbarcano a Porto Selvaggio

TarantoL'accordo
Case popolari, scongiurato sfratto per 200 famiglie a Taranto

Batnel Nordbarese
Trani, chiusa per 15 giorni pizzeria dell'uomo che ha minacciato 3 ragazzini con una pistola

Brindisinel Brindisino
Erchie, droga nascosta sotto i tappetini dell'auto: due arresti

FoggiaÈ in coma
Foggia, bimba di un anno ingerisce droga: ricoverata, è gravissima

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, truffe Inps: Riesame revoca 5 arresti domiciliari

Nardò, addenta pasticciotto e si trova in bocca tre anelli: denuncia

Magistrati arrestati, negato affidamento imprenditore «gola profonda»

Caccia, da Consiglio di Stato stop in Puglia, ma solo per alcune specie

Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Rieti

6 indicted for Amatrice quake collapse

7 tenants died in August 2016

Rieti, October 11 - Six people including former mayor Sergio Pirozzi were indicted Friday for the collapse of a quake-hit building in Amatrice that killed seven tenants on August 24 2016. The trial will begin on February 6 next year. The six have been charged with multiple manslaughter and other offences.

