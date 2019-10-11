Soccer: Italy out to win Euro 2020 - Mancini

Rome, October 11 - Italy is out to win Euro 2020, coach Roberto Mancini said Friday. "We want to go all the way because the European championship has been missing in the Italian trophy cabinet for too long," he said on the eve of a qualifier against Greece where a win will see Italy through. "We have to get past the obstacle of Greece and it's not going to be easy," Mancini said. "They changed coaches and we don't know how they're going to play, but for us that shouldn't change anything: we must win this match, which is very important for us." If the Azzurri beat Greece they will qualify with three games to spare. Juve stopper Leonardo Bonucci said earlier that "it must be a historic night against Greece".