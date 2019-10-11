Good that US asks Ankara to stop - Di Maio

Rome, October 11 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday "I think that the Turkish action (in Syria) in unacceptable because it is unilateral. "I'm happy that the US too is asking Turkey to stop", he said. "For me Europe must react with a single voice and this cannot envisage continuing to grant further resources to Turkey without demanding correct conduct from the institutional standpoint". Italy has condemned Ankara's push into northern Syria. It has also castigated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attempt to "blackmail" Europe by threatening to send 3.6 million refugees to Europe if it continues to criticise Turkish intervention.