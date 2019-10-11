Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2019 | 17:26

Lecco
Man tries to take rail cop's gun

Brussels
Offshore tax evasion burns 46bn a yr in EU, 3 in Italy

Bolzano
Man, 80, skips house arrest 12 times in 3 mts

Genoa
Soccer: Ranieri in at Samp

Rimini
11 arrested for Camorra war near Rimini

Modugno
Businessmen cited for paying workers 2 euros an hour

Rome
Italy admires Nobel laureate turning point-Mattarella

Rome
Soccer: Vialli to become Italy delegation chief

Isernia
Conte says finalising budget with Gualtieri

Rome
Berlusconi says FI will join League rally

Isernia
Ankara shd stop, EU not accept blackmail - Conte

La partita
Bari-Ternana, una lunga storia di ex

BariSanità eccellente
Da Bari a Torino per trapianto multi organo: primo caso in Europa

Leccesulle coste del Salento
Migranti: in 13 su un veliero sbarcano a Porto Selvaggio

TarantoL'accordo
Case popolari, scongiurato sfratto per 200 famiglie a Taranto

Batnel Nordbarese
Trani, chiusa per 15 giorni pizzeria dell'uomo che ha minacciato 3 ragazzini con una pistola

Brindisinel Brindisino
Erchie, droga nascosta sotto i tappetini dell'auto: due arresti

FoggiaÈ in coma
Foggia, bimba di un anno ingerisce droga: ricoverata, è gravissima

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, truffe Inps: Riesame revoca 5 arresti domiciliari

Materail caso
Tricarico, sindaco Carbone decaduto: Tribunale Matera accoglie ricorso per incompatibilità

Nardò, addenta pasticciotto e si trova in bocca tre anelli: denuncia

Magistrati arrestati, negato affidamento imprenditore «gola profonda»

Caccia, da Consiglio di Stato stop in Puglia, ma solo per alcune specie

Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Brussels

Offshore tax evasion burns 46bn a yr in EU, 3 in Italy

EC estimates wealth taken from taxman for first time

Brussels, October 11 - From 2004 to 2016, because of tax evasion on offshore capital, EU countries lost an average of 46 billion euros each year, or 0.5% of GDP, a report from the European Commission said Friday. Italy, the fourth-richest offshore country in the EU after Germany, France and the UK, lost an average of 3.12 billion euros, or 8.7% of GDP, the report said. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici hailed the report for, "for the first time having estimated the offshore wealth of Europeans and the losses for States".

