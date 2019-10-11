Soccer: Ranieri in at Samp

Genoa, October 11 - Claudio Ranieri will replace Eusebio Di Francesco on the bench of Serie A basement side Sampdoria, sources at the Genoa club said Friday. The 67-year-old former Roma, Chelsea, Leicester and Juventus boss will sign a contract lasting until June 30, 2021, they said. Di Francesco and Sampdoria on Monday agreed to part company by mutual consent after their dire start to the season. Samp is bottom of Serie A with one win and six losses from seven games. Former Roma coach Di Franesco had been tipped for the axe for over a month.