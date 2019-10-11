Italy admires Nobel laureate turning point-Mattarella

Rome, October 11 - Italy admires the "turning point" achieved by new Nobel peace prize laureate and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in forging peace with longtime foe Eritrea, President Sergio Mattarella said in a message of congratulations to Ali Friday. "In Italy we look with great admiration and deep interest at the turning point that You, Mr Prime Minister, impressed on regional dynamics," Mattarella said. "With great courage and vision You reopened dialogue with Eritrea and laid the groundwork for a process of regional integration that also includes Somalia. "This initiative of yours brought hope to millions of people, creating new prospects for the future above all for the young generations of Ethiopia and the neighbouring countries." Mattarella said Ethiopia, for Italy, was a strategic partner". He said "Italy knows and deeply respects the international commitment, the irreplaceable role for regional stability and the extraordinary assistance supplied to displaced persons and refugees". Mattarella said he looked back "fondly on our meeting at the Quirinale in January." He said "on behalf of all of Italy I warmly wish you the best on this day which is so significant for Ethiopia, the Horn of Africa and the whole African continent. "I confirm our continual and determined support for Your action in favour of peace and reconciliation".