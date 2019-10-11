Soccer: Vialli to become Italy delegation chief

Rome, October 11 - Former Sampdoria, Juventus and Italy star Gianluca Vialli is set to become delegation chief for the Italian national side, the former Chelsea manager said Friday after getting the nod and accepting the new role. The appointment, set to become effective next month, puts Vialli back together with his former Samp wingman and Italy teammate Roberto Mancini, the Azzurri boss and great personal friend. Vialli, whose bid to take over Samp for a US group recently collapsed, said "I feel I'm in good hands starting off again with Roberto". "I thank him for waiting for me," said the ex 'bomber'. "Today I'm here in my capacity as ambassador for the Euro2020 volunteers, and in the next few days we'll talk about how to broaden my contribution. "There is no exact timeframe but I hope to be here at the next Azzurri training camp, not as a guest but with a well-defined role". Italy face Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Liechtenstein.