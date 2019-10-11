Berlusconi says FI will join League rally

Rome, October 11 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Friday said his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party will join rally a major anti-government rally called by the nationalist populist League party in Rome's largest square on October 19. "Forza Italia will join the demonstration against government policies called for October 19 next in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome," he said. "President Silvio Berlusconi invites members, sympathisers and voters to participate in the rally with the other centre-right parties. "A delegation from Forza Italia will be present on the stage". League leader Matteo Salvini called the protest shortly after the inception of the new government formed by his former ally, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Salvini pulled the plug on the 14-month M5S-League government in August invoking "full powers" from the Italian electorate. But his bid to cash in on high poll numbers was stymied when the apparently unthinkable happened: the M5S getting together with former fierce foe the PD. Salvini has since been the new government's harshest critic. The other party coming to the League rally is the far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, led by Giorgia Meloni.