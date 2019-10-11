Italy is at your side, Conte tells Nobel winner Abiy

Rome, October 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Friday after he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Abiy was given the award for "his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea" by the Nobel Committee. "My warmest congratulations to my great friend and courageous statesman @AbiyAhmedAli," Conte posted in English on Twitter. "The #NobelPeace Prize is the acknowledgement of his strong leadership in transforming into action the desire for peace of the people of an entire region. "Abiy: Italy is and will be at your side".