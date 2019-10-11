Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2019 | 15:34

Rome
Soccer: Vialli to become Italy delegation chief

Isernia
Conte says finalising budget with Gualtieri

Rome
Berlusconi says FI will join League rally

Isernia
Ankara shd stop, EU not accept blackmail - Conte

Milan
Optimistic on Europe's future says Draghi

Rome
Italy is at your side, Conte tells Nobel winner Abiy

Rome
Act on migrants or Europe will be submerged-Mattarella

Rome
'Unprecedented' gladiator fresco uncovered at Pompeii

Rome
Turkish envoy hits back at Italian rap over Syrian offensive

Italian journalist held at Cairo airport

Catania
Etna eruptions cause partial air-space closure

Bari-Ternana, una lunga storia di ex

BariSanità
Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

TarantoL'accordo
Case popolari, scongiurato sfratto per 200 famiglie a Taranto

Batnel Nordbarese
Trani, chiusa per 15 giorni pizzeria dell'uomo che ha minacciato 3 ragazzini con una pistola

Leccemusica
«Explorers»: parte da Lecce il nuovo show di Rai Gulp

Brindisinel Brindisino
Erchie, droga nascosta sotto i tappetini dell'auto: due arresti

FoggiaÈ in coma
Foggia, bimba di un anno ingerisce droga: ricoverata, è gravissima

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, truffe Inps: Riesame revoca 5 arresti domiciliari

Materail caso
Tricarico, sindaco Carbone decaduto: Tribunale Matera accoglie ricorso per incompatibilità

Isernia

Ankara shd stop, EU not accept blackmail - Conte

'I'll say it loud and clear at next European Council'

Isernia, October 11 - Turkey should stop its offensive against Syrian Kurds and the EU should not "accept the blackmail" of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening to send 3.6 million Syrian refugees to Europe if its intervention was challenged, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday. "I will say this loud and clear at the next EU Council," Conte said in Isernia. "The EU cannot accept this blackmail from Turkey." He said the reception of Syrian refugees by Turkey had been "amply financed by Europe. "The military initiative must cease immediately and the EU and all the international community must speak with a single voice," Conte said. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio also called Erdogan's "blackmail" unacceptable. Rome on Thursday summoned the Turkish ambassador and voiced to him "firm condemnation" of Ankara's push into northern Syria.

