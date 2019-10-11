'Unprecedented' gladiator fresco uncovered at Pompeii

Soccer: Vialli to become Italy delegation chief
Rome
11 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 11 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini expressed delight on Friday after archaeologists uncovered a spectacular fresco of two gladiators in combat at Pompeii. "Two gladiators at the end of a fight," Franceschini said. "It is an unprecedented discovery by Pompeii archaeologists who, for the first time since 79 AD, are excavating an area of Pompeii never investigated before. "It is a wonder that the whole world will admire".
