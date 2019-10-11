Italian journalist held at Cairo airport

(ANSAmed) - Cairo, Ocotber 11 - Francesca Borri, an Italian freelance journalist, was held at Cairo airport late on Thursday after arriving in Egypt on the flight from Italy, sources said on Friday. The reason for the move is not yet known. The Italian embassy in Egypt is closely following the case, diplomatic sources told ANSA. The consul went to the airport immediately to provide assistance and is currently in the same room as the journalist, the sources said.