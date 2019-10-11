One-year-old critical after swallowing drugs

Turkish envoy hits back at Italian rap over Syrian offensive
Bari, vende oggetti in mezzo alla strada, su una rotatoria: multa di 1000 euro
Foggia
11 Ottobre 2019
Foggia, October 11 - A one-year-old girl is critically ill in the intensive-care department of Foggia hospital after apparently swallowing drugs, probably cannabis-based narcotics, sources said Friday. The child is in an induced coma after being taken to the hospital late on Thursday by her parents, Croatian nationals of Roma ethnicity aged 34 and 39.
