Rome
Turkish envoy hits back at Italian rap over Syrian offensive

Italian journalist held at Cairo airport

Catania
Etna eruptions cause partial air-space closure

Foggia
One-year-old critical after swallowing drugs

Rome
Tax-evader jail terms may be stiffened - Misiani

Rome
Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Washington
List of EU goods hit by US tariffs published

Vibo Valentia
Foetus dies after woman sent home for lack of anaesthetist

Rome
Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Foligno
Fake suicide bomber holes up in school

Rome
Soccer: 3 yr ban for fan who racially abused Juan Jesus

La partita
Bari-Ternana, una lunga storia di ex

BariIl caso
Polignano, anche il Tar dice «no» al resort di Parco dei Trulli

Leccemusica
«Explorers»: parte da Lecce il nuovo show di Rai Gulp

Tarantodalla polizia
Taranto, estorce denaro e alcol a titolari di due locali: arrestato

Brindisinel Brindisino
Erchie, droga nascosta sotto i tappetini dell'auto: due arresti

FoggiaÈ in coma
Foggia, bimba di un anno ingerisce droga: ricoverata, è gravissima

BatL’epilogo
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, D’Introno si costituisce: è in carcere

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, truffe Inps: Riesame revoca 5 arresti domiciliari

Materail caso
Tricarico, sindaco Carbone decaduto: Tribunale Matera accoglie ricorso per incompatibilità

Foggia

One-year-old critical after swallowing drugs

Girl is in an induced coma in hospital

Foggia, October 11 - A one-year-old girl is critically ill in the intensive-care department of Foggia hospital after apparently swallowing drugs, probably cannabis-based narcotics, sources said Friday. The child is in an induced coma after being taken to the hospital late on Thursday by her parents, Croatian nationals of Roma ethnicity aged 34 and 39.

