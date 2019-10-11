Tax-evader jail terms may be stiffened - Misiani

Rome, October 11 - Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said stiffer jail terms could be part of the government's crackdown on tax evasion. "We are evaluating," Misiani told RAI radio. "Prison for tax evaders is already contemplated (by the law). "A proposal is being discussed to make it stiffer for the most serious offences. "We'll see". Misiani also dismissed concerns that the government's target of raising seven billion euros next year from the fight against tax evasion was overambitious. "We'll hit the target," he said. "It's considered ambitious but it is sacrosanct in a country that holds the European record for tax evasion".