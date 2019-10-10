List of EU goods hit by US tariffs published

Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio
Washington
10 Ottobre 2019
Washington, October 10 - The list of EU goods hit by 25% US tariffs including parmigiano reggiano, gorgonzola, other Italian cheeses and Italian spirits and liqueurs, was published in the Federal Register Thursday.
