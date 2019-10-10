Foetus dies after woman sent home for lack of anaesthetist

Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio
10 Ottobre 2019
Vibo Valentia, October 10 - A foetus died overnight after a woman came back to a Vibo Valentia hospital requiring a caesarian a day after being sent away due to the lack of an anaesthetist, sources said Thursday. The woman said she would sue the hospital.
