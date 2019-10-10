Fake suicide bomber holes up in school

Foligno, October 10 - A fake suicide bomber holed himself up in a school near Foligno in Marche Thursday morning in a bid to get greater access to his daughter. The man said he had explosive devices attached to his body which he threatened to set off in a suicide bomber attack. But when he came out, after about two hours, police found they were harmless containers and electrical wires. The man said he staged the fake incident to protest about the fact that he wasn't able to see his daughter regularly after separating from his wife. Children were evacuated during the incident. Initially the man had holed up along with his daughter too but later let her out some time before he came out too. The man has been placed under investigation for causing an alarm, interrupting a public service and abduction.