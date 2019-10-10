Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2019 | 19:36

Vibo Valentia
Foetus dies after woman sent home for lack of anaesthetist

Rome
Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Foligno
Fake suicide bomber holes up in school

Rome
Soccer: 3 yr ban for fan who racially abused Juan Jesus

Rome
Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Sassari
Surfer missing off Sardinia (2)

Rome
Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Rome
Grillo to close M5S rally in Naples Sunday

Arezzo
Farmer arrested for hiding 11 kg of marijuana in home

Lecco
Woman critical after husband tries to kill her with hammer

Foligno
Man holes self up in school for two hrs

Rome

Soccer: 3 yr ban for fan who racially abused Juan Jesus

Cited for threats aggravated by race hate, stalking

Rome, October 10 - A man who racially abused AS Roma's Brazilian defender Juan Jesus has been handed a three-year DASPO stadium ban, police said Thursday. The abuse appeared on Jesus's Instagram profile at the end of August. Phrases included "ugly sh**ty monkey, you must disappear from Rome", "damn chimpanzee" and "you're better off in the zoo". The man, from Civitavecchia, has been cited for threats aggravated by racial hatred and stalking. He was cited by Rome DIGOS security police. An observatory against racism in sport with particular regard to soccer stadiums will be set up by March 21, 2020, world day against racial discrimination, the head of the national antidiscrimination office (UNAR) of the Italian premier's office, Triantafillos Loukarelis, said Tuesday after a spate of incidents in Italian soccer. Loukarelis told ANSA he had had a first meeting with associations of footballers and coaches Monday. He said he had received "positive feedback" from them. Recent racist incidents in Italian soccer have included monkey chants against Inter's Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Franck Kessie. Surprisingly, the two incidents went unpunished. The Brescia curva was given a suspended ban for 'gypsy' taunts against Juve's Miralem Pjanic. UEFA opened a probe Monday evening into Lazio monkey chants in a recent Europa League game against Rennes.

