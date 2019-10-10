Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2019 | 17:24

Sassari
Surfer missing off Sardinia (2)

Rome
Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Rome
Grillo to close M5S rally in Naples Sunday

Arezzo
Farmer arrested for hiding 11 kg of marijuana in home

Lecco
Woman critical after husband tries to kill her with hammer

Foligno
Man holes self up in school for two hrs

Palermo
Shameful absence institutions at Lampedusa-Lapo Elkann

Vatican City
Try new ways of mission tweets pope on Amazon synod

Rome
Rome
Soccer:3 yr ban for fan who racially abused Juan Jesus

Rome
Mattarella says dismayed at Halle attack

Bari, parla l'ex Defendi: «Profumo di B al San Nicola»

HomeStrage Andria-Corato
Scontro treni, pm conosceva avvocato: doveva astenersi, Csm conferma censura

Barispettacoli
Bari, 11esima stagione per il Teatro Forma, con Nada, tanto jazz e la reunion dell'Anonima Gr

Tarantonel Tarantino
Massafra: 17enne nasconde hashish negli slip, denunciato

LecceL'operazione
Elicottero dei cc in volo sul Salento: 7 arresti in flagrante per droga e armi

Potenzal'indagine
Basilicata, minori maltrattati: dato in calo rispetto al 2017

Foggianel foggiano
Manfredonia, lite a colpi di pala: un ferito

BrindisiIn mattinata
Allarme bomba al Tribunale di Brindisi: evacuato palazzo

Materail caso
Tricarico, sindaco Carbone decaduto: Tribunale Matera accoglie ricorso per incompatibilità

Rome

Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Important to have unity an foreign affairs council says minister

Rome, October 10 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that Italy will call for the EU to take action in relation to Turkey after Ankara launched an operation against Kurdish forces in Syria. "On Monday we have a meeting of the Council of European foreign affairs ministers and it will be very important to come out of that meeting and of the following ones with a single voice," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said on the fringes of an Italy-Latin America conference at the foreign ministry in Rome. "Italy will call for action with a single voice, including via the use of measures regarding Turkey that invite it to turn back on the offensive that it has decided to enact". Di Maio said Rome was also making a direct appeal to Ankara. "We ask the Turkish government to immediately stop the offensive because the use of force and the continual imperilment of the life of the Syrian people is not acceptable," he said. "The only possible path to follow is that of the United Nations". Di Maio on Thursday summoned Turkey's ambassador to Italy following Turkish military initiatives in northeast Syria, the foreign ministry said. In reaffirming the importance of the cessation of all unilateral action, the foreign ministry said, Italy reiterates that the only feasible path for a lasting solution to the Syrian crisis is represented by the political process ongoing under the aegis of the United Nations. Deputy Lower House President Ettore Rosato said Di Maio will report to parliament on the Syrian situation on Tuesday. Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the M5S's government coalition partners, echoed Di Maio's remarks. "The military operation Turkey is conducting is unacceptable," Zingaretti said on Facebook. "We ask for the maximum effort from the Italian government, the European Union and NATO to stop the invasion and avert fresh destabilization of the area. "It is our duty not to leave the Kurdish people and the civilians, who are first victims of this absurd situation, alone". Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech that Ankara would send 3.6 million Syrian refugees to Europe if it labelled its military operation in Syria an "invasion".

