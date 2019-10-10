Soccer:3 yr ban for fan who racially abused Juan Jesus

Rome, October 10 - A man who racially abused Roma defender Juan Jesus has been handed a three-year DASPO stadium ban, police said Thursday. The abuse appeared on Jesus's Instagram profile at the end of August. The man, from Civitavecchia, has been cited for threats aggravated by racial hatred and stalking. He was cited by Rome DIGOS security police. An observatory against racism in sport with particular regard to soccer stadiums will be set up by March 21, 2020, world day against racial discrimination, the head of the national antidiscrimination office (UNAR) of the Italian premier's office, Triantafillos Loukarelis, said Tuesday after a spate of incidents in Italian soccer. Loukarelis told ANSA he had had a first meeting with associations of footballers and coaches Monday. He said he had received "positive feedback" from them. Recent racist incidents in Italian soccer have included monkey chants against Inter's Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Franck Kessie. Surprisingly, the two incidents went unpunished. The Brescia curva was given a suspended ban for 'gypsy' taunts against Juve's Miralem Pjanic. UEFA opened a probe Monday evening into Lazio monkey chants in a recent Europa League game against Rennes.