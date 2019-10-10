Try new ways of mission tweets pope on Amazon synod

Surfer missing off Sardinia (2)
Vatican City
10 Ottobre 2019
Vatican City, October 10 - Pope Francis tweeted on the Synod of Bishops on the Amazon Thursday "may the Holy Spirit, maker of fraternity, give us the grace to walk together; may it make us courageous in trying ways of sharing and mission".
