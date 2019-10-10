Soccer: Mihajlovic says will beat cancer

Shameful absence institutions at Lampedusa-Lapo Elkann
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, vende oggetti in mezzo alla strada, su una rotatoria: multa di 1000 euro
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bologna
10 Ottobre 2019
Bologna, October 10 - Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic told fans Thursday he was sure he would beat cancer. In a message sent to fans on the occasion of the Emilian club's 110th anniversary, the Serb coach said "I am sure it is going well and I am sure that I will win, also thanks to you and my family". "I'm sorry I'm not there with you but I left the hospital yesterday and I really wanted to go home and see my wife and children". "I wanted to thank you all, fans and club, for everything that you have done for me, for being close to me. "You have given me so much strength in this particular moment, in which I am fighting this disease". Mihajlovic has been on and off the bench because of hospital spells during his treatment. Bologna are 11th in Serie A after seven matches.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su