Cases of violence against minors up 3% in 2018-report

Rome, October 10 - In 2018 5,990 minors were the victims of violent crime in Italy, up 3% with respect to 2017, according to a report released by the Terre des Hommes NGO on Friday. It said that in 59.4% of the cases the victim was a girl. The report said a third of the victims had suffered abuse within the family home. It said 16 minors were killed in homicides in 2018, down from 22 in 2017.