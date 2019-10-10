Cases of violence against minors up 3% in 2018-report

Mattarella says dismayed at Halle attack
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, vende oggetti in mezzo alla strada, su una rotatoria: multa di 1000 euro
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
10 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 10 - In 2018 5,990 minors were the victims of violent crime in Italy, up 3% with respect to 2017, according to a report released by the Terre des Hommes NGO on Friday. It said that in 59.4% of the cases the victim was a girl. The report said a third of the victims had suffered abuse within the family home. It said 16 minors were killed in homicides in 2018, down from 22 in 2017.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su