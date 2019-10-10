Almost 1 in 4 young people in Sicily are NEETs - report

Rome, October 10 - Almost one in four young people in Sicily are NEETs - Not in Education, Employment or Training - according to a report released by Unicef Italia on Thursday. This made Sicily the region where the problem is biggest, although Calabria (36.2%) and Campania (35.9%) also have very high rates of people aged 15 to 29 who are inactive. The report said Italy has the highest rate of young NEETS in the EU at 23.4%, compared to an European average of 12.9%.