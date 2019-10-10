Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2019 | 15:00

Rome
Mattarella says dismayed at Halle attack

Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic says will beat cancer

Rome
Cases of violence against minors up 3% in 2018-report

Rome
Almost 1 in 4 young people in Sicily are NEETs - report

Rome
Rugby: Italy-All Blacks World Cup match cancelled

Rome
Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Rome
Climate decree puts Italy at EU vanguard - Di Maio

Rome
Italy out to be Green economy leader - Conte

Rome
Industrial production up 0.3% in August - ISTAT

Rome
We can get 9bn from fight on tax evasion in 2019 - Maggiore

Rome
Tax evaders to have assets seized like Mafiosi- decree

Bari, parla l'ex Defendi: «Profumo di B al San Nicola»

Tarantonel Tarantino
Massafra: 17enne nasconde hashish negli slip, denunciato

Baritecnologia
Bari, laurea honoris causa a Garziera, pioniere dell'informatica

LecceL'operazione
Elicottero dei cc in volo sul Salento: 7 arresti in flagrante per droga e armi

Potenzal'indagine
Basilicata, minori maltrattati: dato in calo rispetto al 2017

Foggianel foggiano
Manfredonia, lite a colpi di pala: un ferito

BrindisiIn mattinata
Allarme bomba al Tribunale di Brindisi: evacuato palazzo

Materail caso
Tricarico, sindaco Carbone decaduto: Tribunale Matera accoglie ricorso per incompatibilità

Batnel nordbarese
Trani, ragazzini giocano con petardo e lui li minaccia con pistola: arrestato

Italy has highest rate in EU of people not in education or work

Rome, October 10 - Almost one in four young people in Sicily are NEETs - Not in Education, Employment or Training - according to a report released by Unicef Italia on Thursday. This made Sicily the region where the problem is biggest, although Calabria (36.2%) and Campania (35.9%) also have very high rates of people aged 15 to 29 who are inactive. The report said Italy has the highest rate of young NEETS in the EU at 23.4%, compared to an European average of 12.9%.

