Rugby: Italy-All Blacks World Cup match cancelled

Mattarella says dismayed at Halle attack
Rome
10 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 10 - Italy's slender hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever were crushed on Friday when organizers cancelled their final Pool B match against New Zealand in Toyota City because of the threat to safety posed by Typhoon Hagibis. The Azzurri were going into their last group game in third place, behind the All Blacks and South Africa, and they still had an arithmetical chance of reaching the last eight, although they would have had to pull off a huge upset against the world champions do so. The England-France match in Pool C has been cancelled too. The decision means Italy captain Sergio Parisse and hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini will not get a swansong at the World Cup to mark the end of their distinguished careers with the national team.
