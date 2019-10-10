Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2019 | 15:01

Rome
Mattarella says dismayed at Halle attack

Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic says will beat cancer

Rome
Cases of violence against minors up 3% in 2018-report

Rome
Almost 1 in 4 young people in Sicily are NEETs - report

Rome
Rugby: Italy-All Blacks World Cup match cancelled

Rome
Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Rome
Climate decree puts Italy at EU vanguard - Di Maio

Rome
Italy out to be Green economy leader - Conte

Rome
Industrial production up 0.3% in August - ISTAT

Rome
We can get 9bn from fight on tax evasion in 2019 - Maggiore

Rome
Tax evaders to have assets seized like Mafiosi- decree

le dichiarazioni
Bari, parla l'ex Defendi: «Profumo di B al San Nicola»

Tarantonel Tarantino
Massafra: 17enne nasconde hashish negli slip, denunciato

Baritecnologia
Bari, laurea honoris causa a Garziera, pioniere dell'informatica

LecceL'operazione
Elicottero dei cc in volo sul Salento: 7 arresti in flagrante per droga e armi

Potenzal'indagine
Basilicata, minori maltrattati: dato in calo rispetto al 2017

Foggianel foggiano
Manfredonia, lite a colpi di pala: un ferito

BrindisiIn mattinata
Allarme bomba al Tribunale di Brindisi: evacuato palazzo

Materail caso
Tricarico, sindaco Carbone decaduto: Tribunale Matera accoglie ricorso per incompatibilità

Batnel nordbarese
Trani, ragazzini giocano con petardo e lui li minaccia con pistola: arrestato

Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Nardò, addenta pasticciotto e si trova in bocca tre anelli: denuncia

Bari, furto nei bagagli: giudice sbaglia persona nel video e condanna innocente

Magistrati arrestati, negato affidamento imprenditore «gola profonda»

Rome

Rugby: Italy-All Blacks World Cup match cancelled

Typhoon Hagibis puts paid to Azzurri hopes of reaching quarters

Rome, October 10 - Italy's slender hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever were crushed on Friday when organizers cancelled their final Pool B match against New Zealand in Toyota City because of the threat to safety posed by Typhoon Hagibis. The Azzurri were going into their last group game in third place, behind the All Blacks and South Africa, and they still had an arithmetical chance of reaching the last eight, although they would have had to pull off a huge upset against the world champions do so. The England-France match in Pool C has been cancelled too. The decision means Italy captain Sergio Parisse and hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini will not get a swansong at the World Cup to mark the end of their distinguished careers with the national team.

