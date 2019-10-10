Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio

Rome, October 10 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that Italy will call for the EU to take action in relation to Turkey after Ankara launched an operation against Kurdish forces in Syria. "On Monday we have a meeting of the Council of European foreign affairs ministers and it will be very important to come out of that meeting and of the following ones with a single voice," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said on the fringes of an Italy-Latin America conference at the foreign ministry in Rome. "Italy will call for action with a single voice, including via the use of measures regarding Turkey that invite it to turn back on the offensive that it has decided to enact".