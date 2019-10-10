Climate decree puts Italy at EU vanguard - Di Maio

Rome, October 10 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said that a decree with measures to tackle the climate crisis that the cabinet is set to approve later on Thursday will put Italy at the fore in Europe in this area. "It is first big step towards the so-called Green New Deal, which Europe wants to be distinguished by and which Italy is the leader of," Di Maio said at the foreign ministry in Rome. "The decree represents a new vision of a Green Italy that invests in renewable energy".