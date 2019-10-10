Industrial production up 0.3% in August - ISTAT

Italy to call for EU action on Turkey - Di Maio
Rome
10 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 10 - Italian industrial production increased by 0.3% in August with respect to July but it was down 1.8% compared to the same month in 2018, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said that its industrial production index was down 0.9% on average in the first eight months of 2019 in year-on-year terms.
