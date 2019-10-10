Italy out to be Green economy leader - Conte

Rome, October 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that Italy is seeking to be a lead player in transforming the economic system to make it sustainable. "Italy has a lead role in the Green economy and in the promotion of measures that put the circular economy at the centre," Conte told an event titled "The Hydrogen Challenge: 2019 Global ESG Conference". "It wants to be a top player in the change of direction that is involving all the other countries, which still have some legitimate diffidence about this energy transition. "Italy can act as a driving force for the entire EU community to invest in a 'handshake' between the economy and ecology".