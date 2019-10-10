We can get 9bn from fight on tax evasion in 2019 - Maggiore

Rome, October 10 - The head of the Italian inland revenue said Thursday that he was confident of raising nine billion euros from the fight against tax evasion this year. "We are confident of being able to hit the target of collecting nine billion euros (of outstanding taxes) in 2019 and beating it by a little too," Agenzia delle Entrate Director Antonino Maggiore told a hearing in the Lower House. He said the good performance was thanks in part to a programme that enables people to take advantage of special payment procedures for the rottamazione (demolition) of disputes with the tax authorities. Maggiore said the six billions euros of outstanding taxes had already been collected so far this year. He added that the nine-billion-euro target would also be set for 2020 and 2021. In its DEF economic blueprint, the government said it hopes to raise around seven billion euros from the fight against tax evasion next year, a target that the Audit Court and the Bank of Italy expressed reservations about.