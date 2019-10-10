Tax evaders to have assets seized like Mafiosi- decree

Rome, October 10 - A measure in a draft of a fiscal decree set to be linked to the government's 2020 budget bill would enable the tax authorities to seize the assets of people handed criminal convictions for evading income tax ot VAT, sources said on Thursday. The measure aims to hit criminal organizations that base their activities on their ability to accumulate, hide and reuse the earnings of their illegal dealings. The possibility to seize assets in such cases effectively extends the scope of existing anti-mafia legislation. It would be used when a convict is unable to justify where the wealth they have accumulated came from.