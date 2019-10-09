Girl, 13, raped in Como, 2 arrested
09 Ottobre 2019
Como, October 9 - Two Nigerian men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old Nigerian girl in Como on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The girl told police she was approached by one of the two in the street at around nine thirty, and he snatched her cellphone. She allegedly followed him to his flat where he was joined by the other man. They then raped her, she said.
