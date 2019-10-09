Probe into failure to recycle Rome shop waste

Rome, October 9 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into a failure to recycle rubbish from shops in the Italian capital, judicial sources said Wednesday. The probe has posited possible charges of fraud, they said. According to sources, rubbish collection is carried out at night, when shops are closed and that makes it impossible to recycle waste. Rome is going through its umpteenth trash emergency. Medical authorities have warned of a medical emergency from stinking and unhygienic piles of uncollected rubbish. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has played down the reports.