Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2019 | 18:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Probe into failure to recycle Rome shop waste

Probe into failure to recycle Rome shop waste

 
Rome
Syria: Unilateral action destabilising - Di Maio

Syria: Unilateral action destabilising - Di Maio

 
Rome
Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

 
Cuneo
Woman skips house arrest after sentence for killing husband

Woman skips house arrest after sentence for killing husband

 
Milan
Cop stripped of driving license for life after fatal crash (2)

Cop stripped of driving license for life after fatal crash (2)

 
Rome
Probe into failure to recycle Rome waste

Probe into failure to recycle Rome waste

 
Rome
Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

 
Trieste
Man arrested for killing two policemen is 'reading bible'

Man arrested for killing two policemen is 'reading bible'

 
Rome
Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

 
Rome
Savoini appeals to high court agst tape use

Savoini appeals to high court agst tape use

 
Turin
Chiamparino timid on autonomy, trying to recoup -Cirio

Chiamparino timid on autonomy, trying to recoup -Cirio

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'incidente
Bari, 75enne si schianta con l'auto contro le barriere del Petruzzelli

Bari, 75enne si schianta con l'auto contro le barriere del Petruzzelli

 
FoggiaLa denuncia
Foggia, detenuto chiama dalla cella cc per lamentarsi dei sanitari: sequestrati 2 minicell

Foggia, detenuto chiama dalla cella cc per lamentarsi dei sanitari: sequestrati 2 minicell

 
TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia e tenta estorsione a bracciante: arrestato

Ginosa, picchia e tenta estorsione a bracciante: arrestato

 
PotenzaFurbetti
Fisco, benzinaio evasore totale per 1,3 mln nel Lagonegrese

Fisco, benzinaio evasore totale per 1,3 mln nel Lagonegrese

 
BatIl rogo
Andria, fiamme distruggono deposito di legname: indagano i carabinieri

Andria, fiamme distruggono deposito di legname: indagano i carabinieri

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

 
MateraInquinamento
Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

 

i più letti

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Potenza, violentata il giorno del suo compleanno dal suo migliore amico e da un complice

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agente ferito da bomba carta

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agenti feriti da bomba carta. Bloccato varco Porto per alcune ore

Bari, furto nei bagagli: giudice sbaglia persona nel video e condanna innocente

Bari, furto sugli aerei: scambio di persona nel video, condannato un innocente

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

Rome

Probe into failure to recycle Rome shop waste

Impossible to recycle as collection takes place at night

Probe into failure to recycle Rome shop waste

Rome, October 9 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into a failure to recycle rubbish from shops in the Italian capital, judicial sources said Wednesday. The probe has posited possible charges of fraud, they said. According to sources, rubbish collection is carried out at night, when shops are closed and that makes it impossible to recycle waste. Rome is going through its umpteenth trash emergency. Medical authorities have warned of a medical emergency from stinking and unhygienic piles of uncollected rubbish. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has played down the reports.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati