Syria: Unilateral action destabilising - Di Maio

Probe into failure to recycle Rome shop waste
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agenti feriti da bomba carta. Bloccato varco Porto per alcune ore
Rome
09 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 9 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said after the start of a Turkish military operation in Syria that "unilateral actions only risk jeopardising the results achieved in the fight against the terrorist threat, to which Italy has given a significant contribution within the anti-Daesh coalition, and destabilising the situation on the ground". Di Maio said he was following closely the Turkish operation, which has been widely condemned as action against Syrian Kurds.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su