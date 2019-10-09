Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2019 | 18:19

Rome
Probe into failure to recycle Rome shop waste

Rome
Syria: Unilateral action destabilising - Di Maio

Rome
Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

Cuneo
Woman skips house arrest after sentence for killing husband

Milan
Cop stripped of driving license for life after fatal crash (2)

Rome
Probe into failure to recycle Rome waste

Rome
Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

Trieste
Man arrested for killing two policemen is 'reading bible'

Rome
Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

Rome
Savoini appeals to high court agst tape use

Turin
Chiamparino timid on autonomy, trying to recoup -Cirio

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

FoggiaZona industriale
Cerignola, commando di rapinatori assalta azienda e spara in aria

BariL'incidente
Bari, 75enne si schianta con l'auto contro le barriere del Petruzzelli

TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia e tenta estorsione a bracciante: arrestato

PotenzaFurbetti
Fisco, benzinaio evasore totale per 1,3 mln nel Lagonegrese

BatIl rogo
Andria, fiamme distruggono deposito di legname: indagano i carabinieri

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

MateraInquinamento
Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

LecceIl caso
Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

Syria: Unilateral action destabilising - Di Maio

FM closely following developments

Rome, October 9 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said after the start of a Turkish military operation in Syria that "unilateral actions only risk jeopardising the results achieved in the fight against the terrorist threat, to which Italy has given a significant contribution within the anti-Daesh coalition, and destabilising the situation on the ground". Di Maio said he was following closely the Turkish operation, which has been widely condemned as action against Syrian Kurds.

