Woman skips house arrest after sentence for killing husband

Cuneo, october 9 - A 60-year-old woman skipped house arrest after the supreme Court of Cassation handed down a definitive 21-year sentence for murdering her 78-year-old husband in a hazel wood near their home near Cuneo in 2016. During her trial the woman said her husband, nearly 20 years older than her, bought her at the age of 14 and subjected her to 45 years of domestic abuse.