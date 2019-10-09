Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2019 | 16:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

 
Cuneo
Woman skips house arrest after sentence for killing husband

Woman skips house arrest after sentence for killing husband

 
Milan
Cop stripped of driving license for life after fatal crash (2)

Cop stripped of driving license for life after fatal crash (2)

 
Rome
Probe into failure to recycle Rome waste

Probe into failure to recycle Rome waste

 
Rome
Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

 
Trieste
Man arrested for killing two policemen is 'reading bible'

Man arrested for killing two policemen is 'reading bible'

 
Rome
Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

 
Rome
Savoini appeals to high court agst tape use

Savoini appeals to high court agst tape use

 
Turin
Chiamparino timid on autonomy, trying to recoup -Cirio

Chiamparino timid on autonomy, trying to recoup -Cirio

 
Bari
Man fined 100 euros for throwing butt from car

Man fined 100 euros for throwing butt from car

 
Vatican City
Ideological purists adore dogma not God says pope

Ideological purists adore dogma not God says pope

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia e tenta estorsione a bracciante: arrestato

Ginosa, picchia e tenta estorsione a bracciante: arrestato

 
PotenzaFurbetti
Fisco, benzinaio evasore totale per 1,3 mln nel Lagonegrese

Fisco, benzinaio evasore totale per 1,3 mln nel Lagonegrese

 
PhotoNewsDegrado in città
Bari, quartiere Umbertino assediato dai rifiuti selvaggi

Bari, quartiere Umbertino assediato dai rifiuti selvaggi

 
BatIl rogo
Andria, fiamme distruggono deposito di legname: indagano i carabinieri

Andria, fiamme distruggono deposito di legname: indagano i carabinieri

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

 
MateraInquinamento
Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

 
FoggiaIl piano regionale
Trasporto locale,dietrofront: Foggia «riavrà» 300mila km

Trasporto locale,dietrofront: Foggia «riavrà» 300mila km

 

i più letti

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Potenza, violentata il giorno del suo compleanno dal suo migliore amico e da un complice

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agente ferito da bomba carta

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agenti feriti da bomba carta. Bloccato varco Porto per alcune ore

Bari, furto nei bagagli: giudice sbaglia persona nel video e condanna innocente

Bari, furto sugli aerei: scambio di persona nel video, condannato un innocente

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Il pollo fritto del Kfc arriva a Bari: lavori in corso nei locali della stazione

Il pollo fritto di KFC arriva a Bari: lavori in corso nei locali della stazione

Milan

Cop stripped of driving license for life after fatal crash (2)

Killed Milan photographer

Cop stripped of driving license for life after fatal crash (2)

Milan, October 9 - An Italian policeman has been stripped of his driving license for life for causing the death of a Milan photographer and videomaker in a crash involving the cop's car and the man's motorbike in December 2017. The Carabiniere, who was not named, crashed into Nicolò Luckenbach's bike on December 18 2017.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati