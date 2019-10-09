Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2019 | 16:47

Rome
Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

Cuneo
Woman skips house arrest after sentence for killing husband

Milan
Cop stripped of driving license for life after fatal crash (2)

Rome
Probe into failure to recycle Rome waste

Rome
Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

Trieste
Man arrested for killing two policemen is 'reading bible'

Rome
Lufthansa puts self forward as Alitalia partner- source

Rome
Savoini appeals to high court agst tape use

Turin
Chiamparino timid on autonomy, trying to recoup -Cirio

Bari
Man fined 100 euros for throwing butt from car

Vatican City
Ideological purists adore dogma not God says pope

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia e tenta estorsione a bracciante: arrestato

PotenzaFurbetti
Fisco, benzinaio evasore totale per 1,3 mln nel Lagonegrese

PhotoNewsDegrado in città
Bari, quartiere Umbertino assediato dai rifiuti selvaggi

BatIl rogo
Andria, fiamme distruggono deposito di legname: indagano i carabinieri

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

MateraInquinamento
Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

LecceIl caso
Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

FoggiaIl piano regionale
Trasporto locale,dietrofront: Foggia «riavrà» 300mila km

Trieste

Trieste, October 9 - Alejandro 'Tito' Stephan Meran, the man who shot dead two officers at the police headquarters in Trieste last week, cannot remember the shooting spree, his lawyer said on Wednesday after meeting him in jail. "I read the bible. I love my mother very much," the lawyer, Francesco Zacheo, quoted Meran as saying. Zacheo said Meran was in a state of "great confusion". He is not well," he added. "He should have been treated and he should be treated". Meran, a 29-year-old Dominican national, killed police officers Pierluigi Rotta and Matteo Demenego and injured another cop. Prosecutors intend to get experts to do a psychiatric report on Meran to determine whether he is mentally ill, sources said this week. A warrant issued by a judge at the weekend for Meran to continue to be held in custody said he acted lucidly during the shooting spree and there was no evidence of mental illness. He was reportedly taken in by police after his brother called to say he was responsible for an attack and the robbery of a scooter. Once at the police station, he is thought to have asked to go to the toilet and then to have taken the gun off the officer who accompanied him. He killed that officer and then another, also taking hold of the second policeman's gun, and kept shooting until he was neutralized. In all, he is said to have fired 17 shots and police said "he could have killed 10 of us", according to media reports.

