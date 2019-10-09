Soccer: Pioli takes over at Milan

Milan, October 9 - Former Lazio, Fiorentina and Inter boss Stefano Pioli took over at AC Milan Wednesday after signing a two-year contract replacing Marco Giampaolo who was sacked after a poor start to the season. A statement on the Rossneri website said "AC Milan announces the appointment with immediate effect of Mr Stefano Pioli as the new coach of the First Team." Born in October 1965 in Parma, Stefano Pioli began his career as a coach in 1999. His first coaching experience in Serie A was at Parma in 2006. He then went on to coach several other Serie A Clubs: Chievo Verona, Palermo, Bologna, Lazio and Inter Milan, before moving to Fiorentina in 2017. Stefano Pioli now joins AC Milan on a two-year agreement. The Club wishes Stefano and his coaching staff all the best in their work. Pioli said he wanted "ideas, intensity and bravado" from the team. "It's hard rto say what I'll keep from the work of Giampaolo. Giampaolo is a good coach, but he is different from me in the interpretation of the match. "I'll have to be good at getting my ideas over to the team as soon as possible". He stressed: "the players must start enjoying the game again".