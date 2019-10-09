Man fined 100 euros for throwing butt from car
Cagliari
09 Ottobre 2019
Cagliari, October 9 - The Nigerian mafia has "put down roots" in Sardinia, police said after arresting three men, two Nigerians and one Italian, on drug-trafficking and weapons charges in Cagliari on Wednesday.
