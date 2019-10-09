Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2019 | 15:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bari
Man fined 100 euros for throwing butt from car

Man fined 100 euros for throwing butt from car

 
Vatican City
Ideological purists adore dogma not God says pope

Ideological purists adore dogma not God says pope

 
Milan
Soccer: Pioli takes over at Milan

Soccer: Pioli takes over at Milan

 
Rome
League's Volpi elected head of COPASIR

League's Volpi elected head of COPASIR

 
Rome
'Entire' Italy spirits sector at risk from US tariffs

'Entire' Italy spirits sector at risk from US tariffs

 
Rome
Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

 
Rome
Whirlpool willing to suspend Naples plant sale - Conte

Whirlpool willing to suspend Naples plant sale - Conte

 
Cagliari
Nigerian mafia 'has put down roots' in Sardinia

Nigerian mafia 'has put down roots' in Sardinia

 
Luxembourg
VAT won't rise, tax-evasion target is realistic - Gualtieri

VAT won't rise, tax-evasion target is realistic - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Govt wants to extend time off for mums - Bonetti

Govt wants to extend time off for mums - Bonetti

 
Rome
Three arrested for abusing teens groomed at church club

Three arrested for abusing teens groomed at church club

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PhotoNewsDegrado in città
Bari, quartiere Umbertino assediato dai rifiuti selvaggi

Bari, quartiere Umbertino assediato dai rifiuti selvaggi

 
BatIl rogo
Andria, fiamme distruggono deposito di legname: indagano i carabinieri

Andria, fiamme distruggono deposito di legname: indagano i carabinieri

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

 
PotenzaPetrolio lucano
Viggiano, perdite al Cova: si va a processo. Ipotizzato disastro ambientale

Viggiano, perdite al Cova: si va a processo. Ipotizzato disastro ambientale

 
MateraInquinamento
Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

 
TarantoI nodi dell'acciaio
Taranto, il caso immunità penale di Mittal approda alla Consulta

Taranto, il caso immunità penale di Mittal approda alla Consulta

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

 
FoggiaIl piano regionale
Trasporto locale,dietrofront: Foggia «riavrà» 300mila km

Trasporto locale,dietrofront: Foggia «riavrà» 300mila km

 

i più letti

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Potenza, violentata il giorno del suo compleanno dal suo migliore amico e da un complice

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agente ferito da bomba carta

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agenti feriti da bomba carta. Bloccato varco Porto per alcune ore

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Bari, furto nei bagagli: giudice sbaglia persona nel video e condanna innocente

Bari, furto sugli aerei: scambio di persona nel video, condannato un innocente

Il pollo fritto del Kfc arriva a Bari: lavori in corso nei locali della stazione

Il pollo fritto di KFC arriva a Bari: lavori in corso nei locali della stazione

Rome

Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

Court says attack on Manuel Bortuzzo was premeditated

Pair get 16 years for shooting, paralysing swimmer

Rome, October 9 - Two men were sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Rome judge on Wednesday for shooting and paralysing promising Italian swimmer Manuel Bortuzzo in February. Lorenzo Marinelli and Daniel Bazzano were accused of the attempted homicide of Bortuzzo and his girlfriend Martina Rossi in relation to the shooting outside a Rome nightclub on the night between February 2 and 3. The court accepted the prosecution's argument that the attack was premeditated. The two men had confessed to shooting Bortuzzo, who is paralysed from the waist down. The said they shot him by mistake, having confused him with someone they had had a scuffle with. Prosecutors had requested they be given 20-year terms.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati