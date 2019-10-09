VAT won't rise, tax-evasion target is realistic - Gualtieri

Luxembourg, October 9 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday that the government will avert a hike in value-added tax scheduled to kick in next year and dismissed talk that the government's target of raising seven billion euros from the fight on tax evasion in 2020 was unlikely to be accomplished. "VAT will not increase," Gualtieri said on the way into a Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg. "We will completely deactivate the safeguard clauses, so the 23-billion-euro increase in VAT foreseen under current legislation will not happen". As for the tax-evasion target, Gualtieri said "you'll see the measures and you'll see that our forecasts are realistic".