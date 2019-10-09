Govt wants to extend time off for mums - Bonetti

Rome, October 9 - Equal Opportunities and Family Minister Elena Bonetti said Wednesday that the government wants to increase the amount of time mothers are allowed to take off work to be with sick children or cope with other emergencies related to parenthood. Bonetti said she also wanted measures to help women who act as carers for other relatives. "I intend to work on extending time off for mums and more effective conciliation policies to lighten the burden of women who care not just for children, but also for family members who are not self-sufficient," she said at the 'Family as Hub for a Policy' international conference.