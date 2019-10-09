Three arrested for abusing teens groomed at church club

Govt wants to extend time off for mums - Bonetti
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agenti feriti da bomba carta. Bloccato varco Porto per alcune ore
Rome
09 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 9 - Police have put three Roman men under house arrested for allegedly repeatedly abusing two 14-year-olds who were groomed at an 'oratorio' youth centre linked to a church in the capital, sources said. The alleged abuse was committed by the three, aged between 65 and 85, from 2012 to 2018.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su