Rome
Govt wants to extend time off for mums - Bonetti

Rome
Three arrested for abusing teens groomed at church club

Rome
Whirlpool willing to suspend Naples plant sale - Conte

Milan
Former Milan province president Penati dead

Rome
Golf: Open Italia set to start, Molinari vies for 3rd title

Rome
Climate decree beefed up, now features school bus measures

Rome
Alitalia hit by pilot, cabin crew strike

Rome
Senate starts debating govt's DEF economic blueprint

Rome
Lower House votes to cut number of MPs

Empoli
Man fails to pay train ticket, breaks cop's rib

Rome
Soccer: Fonseca gets 2-match ban

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

BariI controlli della polizia
Bari, butta dall'auto il mozzicone della sigaretta: multa da 100 euro

BatIl rogo
Andria, fiamme distruggono deposito di legname: indagano i carabinieri

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, in cambio di sesso la accompagna a prostituirsi: nei guai un 87enne

PotenzaPetrolio lucano
Viggiano, perdite al Cova: si va a processo. Ipotizzato disastro ambientale

MateraInquinamento
Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

TarantoI nodi dell'acciaio
Taranto, il caso immunità penale di Mittal approda alla Consulta

LecceIl caso
Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

FoggiaIl piano regionale
Trasporto locale,dietrofront: Foggia «riavrà» 300mila km

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agente ferito da bomba carta

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Bari, furto nei bagagli: giudice sbaglia persona nel video e condanna innocente

Il pollo fritto del Kfc arriva a Bari: lavori in corso nei locali della stazione

Rome

Govt ready to do everything possible premier tells unions

Rome, October 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told trade unions on Wednesday that America home-appliances giant Whirlpool is willing to suspend the controversial sale of its Naples plant until the end of the month, sources said. Whirlpool wants to sell the plant, which currently produces washing machines, to a company called Passive Refrigeration Solutions (PRS). Unions say the move casts a shadow over the future of the plant and the jobs of the 430 people who work there. They argued that Whirlpool is playing for time and said the suspension of the sale is no breakthrough as the procedure was not set to go through until the end of the month anyway. Conte told the unions that the government was willing to do everything possible to support the workers at the Naples plant, the sources said.

