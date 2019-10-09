Whirlpool willing to suspend Naples plant sale - Conte

Rome, October 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told trade unions on Wednesday that America home-appliances giant Whirlpool is willing to suspend the controversial sale of its Naples plant until the end of the month, sources said. Whirlpool wants to sell the plant, which currently produces washing machines, to a company called Passive Refrigeration Solutions (PRS). Unions say the move casts a shadow over the future of the plant and the jobs of the 430 people who work there. They argued that Whirlpool is playing for time and said the suspension of the sale is no breakthrough as the procedure was not set to go through until the end of the month anyway. Conte told the unions that the government was willing to do everything possible to support the workers at the Naples plant, the sources said.