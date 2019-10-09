Former Milan province president Penati dead

Milan, October 9 - Filippo Penati, the former president of Milan province and the ex mayor of the town of Sesto San Giovanni, has died at the age of 67, sources said on Wednesday. In recent years Penati had been engaged in legal battles. In 2017 he was acquitted on charges of corruption and illegal political party funding. But last year he was convicted by an appeals court along with 11 other people regarding a financial transaction dating back to 2005. At the time he revealed he had cancer. "A year ago I was diagnosed with cancer," he said. "The doctors agree that it is a result of my judicial cases. "I have been fighting for years. "This is the biggest challenge of my life".