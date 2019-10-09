Climate decree beefed up, now features school bus measures

Rome, October 9 - The draft of the government's decree featuring measures aimed at "combatting climate change and promoting the green economy" has been amended and beefed up in several areas, according to an updated version ANSA has seen. The new package boosts incentives for people to scrap polluting vehicles, extending them to motorbikes as well as cars. People who live in cities with high pollution levels and scrap cars with emissions standards of Euro 3 or lower or motorbikes with low emission standards will get a tax credit bonus of 1,500 in the first case and 500 euros in the second. It will be possible to use the tax credit over the following years for public-transport season tickets and electric or zero-emission shared-mobility services. The package sets aside 20 million euros for school buses that are electric, hybrid or not inferior to emission standard Euro 6. The new draft also sees the return of incentive to reduce the price of food items and soaps sold 'loose' without packaging, or shampoos, drinks and other liquids sold on tap with reusable containers. This measure had featured in the original draft but was removed from a subsequent version.